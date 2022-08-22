How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms

The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options.

Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set Seven contained a total of three mechanics: Dragon trait, Draconic Augments, and the Treasure Dragon. The Dragon trait is the face mechanic of Set Seven and 7.5 while Draconic Augments are an evolved version of Hextech Augments that were first offered in Set Six. And the Treasure Dragon is a unique spin on a mashup between an Armory and the previous Raptors PvE round.

Players will encounter a Treasure Dragon at Stage 4-7 in every TFT game. The Treasure Dragon offers players an Armory that contains a variety of consumables, from components and magnetic removers to completed items and gold.

Here is a table of possibilities contained within the Treasure Dragon and the percentage at which these selections will appear, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Unlike previous Armories in TFT or PvE rounds, players have the option to reroll what is offered to them as many times as they want at the cost of one gold per reroll. Players can’t pick and choose selections and must either choose all or reroll for different options.

The purpose of the Treasure Dragon Armory is to provide players with a variety of options that can either help them complete their comp or transition into a new late-game build. Players must decide whether the perfect components and items are worth rolling gold for or if that gold should be used to push for level nine or roll down for stabilization at level eight.

Chaos and Order Treasure Dragon Armories

With the release of Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, the TFT design team added two additional Treasure Dragon Armories. The two new Treasure Dragon Armories are slated to appear in around 60 percent of games played.

Chaos Treasure Dragon is an Armory that offers players an endless assortment of options that can range from Ornn Artifacts to emblems, and even Target Dummies. And the Order Treasure Dragon contains the option to pull Radiant items in conjunction with normal Treasure Dragon options.

Patch 12.13 TFT Treasure Dragon update

Patch 12.13 continued to improve the Treasure Dragon Stages by reducing 10 seconds from the total time spent on Stage 4-7 in the Treasure Dragon and during Stage 5-1 while preparing for combat.

Patch 12.12 TFT Treasure Dragon update

An update to the Treasure Dragon in Patch 12.12 sped up Stage 4-7 while also removing the automatic shop refresh and round gold applied.

Following the Treasure Dragon, round gold and an automatic shop refresh will no longer trigger at the start of Stage 5-1.

A three-second transition phase between Stage 4-7 and Stage 5-1 has been removed.

Players will no longer have Treasure Dragon content automatically selected two seconds before the 60-seconds runs out on Stage 4-7.

The adjustments to the Treasure Dragon are mostly minor ones, with the removal of the gold and shop refresh being the one exception. Players will have to budget their time appropriately to ensure they are ready for Stage 5-1.

