TFT Reckoning NA Regional Finals: Standings, schedule, and scores

A total of 16 North American Teamfight Tactics players will battle in the NA Reckoning Regional Finals, with three seats to compete at the Set 5.5 World Championship on the line. The competition is scheduled to take place on Sept. 4 and 5 and will showcase the top 16 tacticians who qualified to compete via ladder snapshots and multiple qualifier tournaments.

It was clear that North America would send its best tacticians to Set 5.5 Reckoning Worlds, from previous Worlds qualifiers like Kurumx and RamKev to Robinsongz and NoobOwl seeking their first World Championship. Here are the 16 NA players competing for Reckoning Worlds seats at the Regional Finals:

Image via Riot Games/Wisdom

Sept, 4 first six rounds

Game one

The first day of competition at the NA Reckoning Regional Finals showcased 16 players split into two lobbies. Only eight players could advance to the day two playoffs, with the top three earning a seat at the TFT Reckoning World Championship.

Stage 6-1 had six players in Lobby A under 20 HP during game one—with Myucil, Delicious Milk, and Mismatched Socks each at 4 HP. Lobby A in game one wrapped with Kiyoon in fourth, Myucil in third, k3soju in second with Aphelios carry, and Delicious Milk earning a first-place with Nocturne Assassin. The top four players in Lobby B after game one were GV8 in fourth, Robinsongz in third, I Miss Void Sins in second, and Pockygom with the lobby win.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.