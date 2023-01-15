TFT 13.2 PBE Patch notes: All balance changes so far

Riot Games is targeting Teamfight Tactics Set Eight items and traits for Patch 13.2, including several reworks.

Balance changes for the upcoming TFT Patch notes are uploaded for testing on PBE servers prior to the update’s release on live servers. The next update will take place on Jan. 25 through Patch 13.2. All balance changes on PBE servers are subject to change prior to the official release on live servers.

Here are the tentative TFT Set Eight Patch 13.2 changes on PBE servers, according to TFTTactics.

Set 8 TFT champions

Image via Riot Games

Only a few TFT Set Eight champions have balance changes getting tested on PBE servers.

Vel’Koz : Rework to spell ability that prohibits an enemy from getting frozen for a total of four seconds after being frozen

: Rework to spell ability that prohibits an enemy from getting frozen for a total of four seconds after being frozen Zed : Upon teleporting behind his target, Zed now briefly becomes Untargetable

: Upon teleporting behind his target, Zed now briefly becomes Untargetable Janna : Janna’s stun has been adjusted from 1.5/2/3 to 1.25/2/10

: Janna’s stun has been adjusted from 1.5/2/3 to 1.25/2/10 Janna: Spell damage nerfed from 100/150/3000 to 50/75/1000

Set 8 TFT traits

Image via Riot Games

Multiple TFT Set Eight traits are up for reworks in Patch 13.2. The Underground trait has new breakpoints and locks cracked per breakpoint while the LaserCorps trait also has a new breakpoint at seven with reduced magic damage per drone.

ADMIN : Boost to previous tiers at ADMIN six has been reduced from 200 to 100 percent.

: Boost to previous tiers at ADMIN six has been reduced from 200 to 100 percent. Anima Squad : Fame point health per kill reduced from six to five for each Anima Squad member.

: Fame point health per kill reduced from six to five for each Anima Squad member. Gadgeteen : Rework—Gadgeteen units gain 3/7 percent damage and damage reduction for each item equipped to them. Items created each round have remained the same and items still fall apart after one round.

: Rework—Gadgeteen units gain 3/7 percent damage and damage reduction for each item equipped to them. Items created each round have remained the same and items still fall apart after one round. LaserCorps : Rework—When a LaserCorp unit attacks or is hit by an attack, their combat drone deals 30/50/80/100 magic damage to the target with a 0.40-second cooldown. When a LaserCorps unit dies, its drone is reassigned to the nearest living LaserCorp unit. Each LaserCorps unit still gets a second drone at nine LaserCorps.

: Rework—When a LaserCorp unit attacks or is hit by an attack, their combat drone deals 30/50/80/100 magic damage to the target with a 0.40-second cooldown. When a LaserCorps unit dies, its drone is reassigned to the nearest living LaserCorp unit. Each LaserCorps unit still gets a second drone at nine LaserCorps. Ox Force : Tooltip updated to specify that when an Ox Force unit drops below one health, they return to one health and become immune to damage for one second.

: Tooltip updated to specify that when an Ox Force unit drops below one health, they return to one health and become immune to damage for one second. Spellslinger : “At the start of combat” removed from ability. Now it is just “every five seconds.”

: “At the start of combat” removed from ability. Now it is just “every five seconds.” Underground : Rework—New breakpoints added and cracking locks adjusted. Three: Two locks per win and three per loss Four: Two locks per win and four per loss Five: Three locks per win and five per loss Six: Four locks per win and seven per loss

: Rework—New breakpoints added and cracking locks adjusted.

Set 8 TFT items

Image via Riot Games

All TFT Set Eight items are getting a backend rework that is removing “bonus” attack damage and ability power for each item. The total amount of attack damage or ability power per item, though, has remained the same. All changes to bonus amounts were also applied to Radiant items.

Giant Slayer, for example, no longer grants 20 percent attack damage and 20 ability power. The total attack damage with a Giant Slayer equipped, however, is still 30 percent and ability power is still 20 in conjunction with 10 percent attack speed.

Set 8 TFT Augments

Image via Riot Games

Several TFT Set Eight Hero Augments were reworked, including a boost to Jinx and a change from mana restored to ability power gained for Janna. The regular Augment Cluttered Mind was buffed and the item gained from Underground Soul was changed.