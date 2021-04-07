TFT Fates World Championship: Standings, scores, and schedule

A total of 24 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe will compete over the course of three days at the Fates World Championship for their piece of a $250,000 prize pool and the title of world champion.

Taking place from April 7 to 9, eight regions will be represented at TFT Fates Worlds. The first two days contain a total of 10 rounds of gameplay, five each day, whittling 24 competitors down to the top eight for the Worlds Finals on April 9.

Image via Riot Games

The first two days of TFT Worlds feature a new points breakdown, providing players with more flexibility if they have a bad round.

Screengrab via Riot Games

First: Eight points

Second: Seven points

Third: Six points

Fourth: Five points

Fifth: Four points

Sixth: Three points

Seventh: Two points

Eighth: One point

April 7, day one

Lobby one Lobby two Lobby three

Players were split into three lobbies of eight based on regional performances. A total of five rounds were played via Patch 11.6, with the top 16 highest-scoring competitors advancing to day two of TFT Worlds.

Round one

North American players started day one off strong. All four NA competitors took a top-four finish in round one. Lyyyress, Razza, and Huanmie were the lobby winners.

Screengrab via Riot Games

This article will be updated following each round of gameplay per day at the TFT Fates World Championship.