TFT Aurelion Sol Set 7 rework drastically improves damage output

The weakest dragon at the start of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven is getting a major rework in Patch 12.13, adjusting how Aurelion Sol deals out damage to their enemies.

Aurelion Sol has sat on the bench for a majority of TFT Set Seven, awaiting a rework that allows the 10-cost dragon to have an impact on late-game boards. The goal for Aurelion Sol, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, was to have the Dragonlands dragon playable in any comp while also being a premier AP carrier during the late game.

The damage dealt from the black hole has been increased and will no longer reduce attack damage from enemies that were hit with it. The mana for the tier-five dragon was buffed and a three-star Aurelion Sol creates a black hole that will likely wipe teams out. And if combat lasts past 20 seconds, the black hole will hit every enemy on the battlefield.

Rework: Aurelion Sol now summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After two seconds it implodes, dealing magic damage to all enemies in the area and increasing their damage taken by 20 percent for 10 seconds. Black holes generated after 20 seconds of combat are larger and deal 50 percent more damage.

Mana is 40/90.

Black Hole damage is 325/450/5000.

Prior to the rework, Aurelion Sol dealt less damage via the black hole and reduced the attack damage of enemies that survived it for three seconds and the mana was 50/75. Now, the dragon leaves enemies susceptible to increased damage from your team for a total of 10 seconds. It’s a debuff to every enemy hit that can stack with Bard, Giant Slayer, and Crit, according to Mortdog.

A Blue Buff will prompt Aurelion Sol to cast almost instantly at the start of combat while standard ability power TFT items like Spear of Shojin, Deathcap, and Hextech Gunblade will work well with the Set Seven dragon as well.

Patch 12.13 will hit the live servers on July 13. The following TFT Set Seven update is slated to take place on July 27.