TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup 2 standing in Inkborn Fables

Riot Games kicked off the second round of Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Trials and Cups on May 18 as players sought Qualifier Points and direct invites to the pan-regional Americas Inkborn Fables Golden Spatula tournament.

Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials 2 standings, May 18 to 20

Top players at Tactician’s Cup 2 earn Qualifier Points to Golden Spatula. Image via Riot Games

Over 500 players competed in the TFT Set 11 Americas Tactician’s Trials 2, with 204 from North America, 139 from Brazil, and 169 from LATAM. The field is cut to 256 after day one and 128 after day two. Only the top 58 advance to the Americas Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup 2. Lobbies on day one were split into two groups, according to Riot, playing a total of six games.

Day one, May 18

The Americas Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials 2 standings will be updated after both groups have completed the six games.

When are the TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup 2 and Trials tournaments?

The Americas TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2 tournament is split between two weekends, featuring the Tactician’s Trials 2 from May 18 to 20, with the top 32 Ranked Tacticians earning a bye. The second weekend, from May 24 to 26, showcased the Tactician’s Cup 2, which includes 58 players from the second Tactician’s Trials.

Is there a broadcast for the Americas TFT Set ll Tactician’s Cup 2 and Trials?

There are no official Riot broadcasts for either the Trials or Tactician’s Cup 2. You can watch player streams like Kurumx, Kiyoon, Rainplosion, Emily Wang, and Ramkev during the Tactician’s Trials 2 tournament.

Individual players stream for the Tactician’s Cup 2, along with TFT Set 11 content creators from NA, BR, and LATAM, so you can have a tailored broadcast experience.

