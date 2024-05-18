Lillia skin in TFT Set 11
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup 2 standing in Inkborn Fables

Points matter.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 18, 2024 02:09 pm

Riot Games kicked off the second round of Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Trials and Cups on May 18 as players sought Qualifier Points and direct invites to the pan-regional Americas Inkborn Fables Golden Spatula tournament. 

Recommended Videos

Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials 2 standings, May 18 to 20

A TFT character looking at something with a big sparkle in their eyes.
Top players at Tactician’s Cup 2 earn Qualifier Points to Golden Spatula. Image via Riot Games

Over 500 players competed in the TFT Set 11 Americas Tactician’s Trials 2, with 204 from North America, 139 from Brazil, and 169 from LATAM. The field is cut to 256 after day one and 128 after day two. Only the top 58 advance to the Americas Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Cup 2. Lobbies on day one were split into two groups, according to Riot, playing a total of six games. 

Day one, May 18

The Americas Inkborn Fables Tactician’s Trials 2 standings will be updated after both groups have completed the six games. 

When are the TFT Americas Tactician’s Cup 2 and Trials tournaments?

The Americas TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2 tournament is split between two weekends, featuring the Tactician’s Trials 2 from May 18 to 20, with the top 32 Ranked Tacticians earning a bye. The second weekend, from May 24 to 26, showcased the Tactician’s Cup 2, which includes 58 players from the second Tactician’s Trials. 

Is there a broadcast for the Americas TFT Set ll Tactician’s Cup 2 and Trials?

There are no official Riot broadcasts for either the Trials or Tactician’s Cup 2. You can watch player streams like Kurumx, Kiyoon, Rainplosion, Emily Wang, and Ramkev during the Tactician’s Trials 2 tournament. 

Individual players stream for the Tactician’s Cup 2, along with TFT Set 11 content creators from NA, BR, and LATAM, so you can have a tailored broadcast experience. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2: How to watch
Choncc and Pengu DJ surprise looks on faces
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2: How to watch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Read Article TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Lillia skin in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Read Article How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Choncc holding a TFT Set 11 loot orb
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2: How to watch
Choncc and Pengu DJ surprise looks on faces
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 Tactician’s Cup 2: How to watch
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Read Article TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Lillia skin in TFT Set 11
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT 14.10 B-patch targets Lillia and Syndra, buffs Trickshot trait
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Read Article How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Choncc holding a TFT Set 11 loot orb
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
How Choncc’s Treasure works in TFT Set 11
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 16, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.