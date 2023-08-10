TFT 13.16 PBE patch notes: All early changes we know so far

Riot Games has applied a variety of balance changes to Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.16 through PBE servers, which includes trait, Augment, and champion balance adjustments heading into the Mid-Set update.

Competition is heating up through the NA region as Patch 13.16 will get played for the Mid-Set Finale that is scheduled to take place from Aug. 25 to 27. The official release date of the patch is Aug. 16, which will drop after the NA Shurima Cup.

Every PBE change for TFT Patch 13.16

As of Aug. 9, a majority of the balance changes were small adjustments. The Apex Turret Repair-o-matic received a slight rework, along with the Augment Shimmering Investors. Champions like Zeri had their Chain Lightning damage reduced slightly, as did Urgot while other units like Samira had their damage increase.

All adjustments are subject to change prior to the release of Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16 and PBE notes are based on data-mined information from Tacticstools.

13.16 TFT trait PBE changes

Demacia: Armor and magic resistance adjusted to 5/30/50/100

Gunner: Attack damage per stack increased slightly to 6/12/22

Multicaster: Bonus casts reduced effectiveness increased from 60 to 70 percent

Redeemer: Attack speed granted by Senna when an ally grants a shield decreased to six percent

Shadow Isles: Shield adjusted to 45/80/115 percent health

Shadow Isles: Mana adjusted to 5/12/20

Shurima: Breakpoint of seven ascension bonus increased to 25 percent

Technogenius: Repair-o-matic rework—When the Apex Turret would die, it instead becomes untargetable and repairs itself over seven seconds if Heimerdinger is still alive. The Apex Turret gains bonus Armor and Magic Resist.

Technogenius: Repair-o-matic breakpoints—One count is 10 armor and magic resistance. Two count is 60 and three count is 125 armor and magic resistance.

Zaun Unstable Chemtank: Overcharge explosion reduced to 35 percent of your maximum health

Zaun Robotic Arm: Mod chance to trigger one additional attack reduced to 45 percent

Zaun Hextech Exoskeleton: Cleanse of all negative effects reduced to four seconds

Zaun Adaptive Implant: Attack damage, ability power, and Omnivamp while above 50 percent health increased to 30 percent

13.16 TFT Augment PBE changes

Ascension: Added damage increased to 50 percent

Battle Ready: Damage dealt and damage reduction increased to four percent

Battle Ready Two: Damage dealt and damage reduction increased to seven percent

Battle Ready Three: Damage dealt and damage reduction increased to 10 percent

Dueling Gunners: Attack speed gained increased to eight percent

Endless Horde: Gold gained reduced to six

Endless Horde Plus: Health reduced to 20 percent and gold gained reduced to nine

Final Reserves: XP gained reduced to 60

Freljord Flier: Shop refresh time reduced to eight

Haunted Shell: Armor and magic resistance increased to 13

It Pays to Learn: Gold gained reduced to eight

It Pays to Learn Two: Gold gained reduced to 12

It Pays to Learn Three: Gold gained reduced to 16

Portable Forge: Unique Artifacts reduced to two

Return on Investment: Shop refresh reduced to 20

Riftwalk: Ability power gained changed to 32

Shimmering Inventors: Rework— Your Piltover units deal nine percent more damage for every 10 gold you have (maximum of 45 percent), and have a 33 percent chance to drop one gold at round start. Gain an Ekko.

Shurma’s Legacy: Magic damage from Sundisc changed to 160 to 800

Three’s a Crowd: Health gained for each Unique tier-three unit now instead of for each tier-three unit

Two Healthy: Health increased very slightly to 111

Heart, Crown, and Soul changes

Challenger Crown: Item changed to Hand of Justice

13.16 TFT champion PBE changes

Aatrox: Transform increased to 15/15/30 seconds

Ahri: Wave magic damage reduced to 250/350/1888

Aphelios: Bonus physical damage for each Chakram adjusted to 6/9/44

Ashe: Physical damage increased to 80/120/191 (160 percent)

Galio: Reduced damage increased to 25/25/35 percent

Garen: Physical damage from spin increased to 56/86/134

Kayle: Level one attack damage increased to 35/50/75

Kayle: Level six wave damage reduced to 25/30/45

Kled: Attack speed adjusted to 65/70/75/80 percent

Ryze Piltover: Excess damage adjusted to 15/30/500 percent

Ryze Mount Targon: Maximum health damage adjusted to 18/30/100 percent

Ryze Ionia: Healing adjusted to 400/500/3000 and mana adjusted to 50/125

Samira: Attack damage increased to 105/158/360 (210 percent) and armor reduction reduced to 10/15/20

Sion: Passive health decaying per second adjusted to 20/13/0 percent

Sona: Sound wave damage increased to 120/180/285 and attack speed adjusted to 35/40/45 percent

Swain: Health upon transformation adjusted to 375/450/650

Taliyah: Active magic damage adjusted to 170/255/390

Teemo: Detonated damage adjusted to 265/400/600/600

Urgot: Passive physical damage reduced to 209/313/880

Urgot: Active physical damage adjusted to 430/648/2831

Viego: Armor and magic resistance increased to 30

Vel’Koz: Magic damage increased to 240/360/575

Yasuo: Slash damage increased to 500/500/1500 percent and 55/85/300

Yasuo: Total slash damage increased to 648

Yasuo: Health increased to 1000/1800/3240

Zeri: Physical damage reduced to 29/44/146

Patch 13.16 is scheduled to drop into live TFT servers on Aug. 16.

