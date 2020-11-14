Riot releases Talon Teamfight Tactics 10.23 micro-patch

Lead Teamfight Tactics game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed that a Talon micro-patch had gone live Friday evening.

Nerfing and buffing the Enchanted Assassin in a 10.23 micro-patch, two bugs associated with Talon were resolved. Talon’s AD Bonus was also reduced from 200/225/250 to 200/200/250 percent, per Mortdog’s Twitter announcement.

We have just deployed the following micropatch to TFT for Talon. Enjoy!



Spell AD Bonus: 200/225/250% >>> 200/200/250%

Fixed bug where Talon could target himself with his spell

Fixed bug where Talon could target untargetable enemies with his spell (ex: Sett doing situps) pic.twitter.com/t6q9NHqcoV — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 13, 2020

A bug in which the Assassin sometimes targeted himself was fixed with the 10.23 micro-patch, along with when Talon could target enemies that were supposed to be untargetable—like Sett doing sit-ups on the sideline to regain his health. Talon’s S-plus tier status in TFT should remain intact, despite a minor nerf to the two-star Assassins AD bonus damage.

Leading up to patch 10.24 on Nov. 24, the TFT team has been testing system changes in PBE. The adjustments are to Chosen roll odds, normal roll odds, base player damage per stage, and loot distribution. Changes like the decrease in Talon’s AD bonus damage were also already also getting tested, reducing a major impact on the Team Liquid North American qualifier tournament taking place from Nov. 13 to 15.

Other champions getting balance changes tested in PBE prior to the TFT 10.24 patch include Lulu, Jax, Jinx, and Yone. Yone and Lulu have their Knockup duration increased from 0.8 to one second, while Jax’s dodge duration was lowered to 2/2.5/3. Lulu also has a health buff (400/600/950) and her damage amp increased from 10 to 25/35/40 percent.

The next scheduled update in TFT is set to take place on Nov. 24 with the 10.24 patch.