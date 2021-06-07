Riot Mortdog previews big system changes coming to TFT in patch 11.12

Teamfight Tactics principal designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot “JBach” Statikk outlined a bunch of game-altering changes coming with the next patch in the most recent iteration of their patch rundown Youtube series.

Scheduled to hit live servers on June 9, the 11.12 TFT patch is making big changes to the armory system by re-introducing the Loaded Dice mechanic, as well as adding additional items and loot to the armory. The patch will also bring a healthy amount of character and trait balancing that generally comes with each patch.

https://youtu.be/yAi1xgmAE04

Changes to the Armory system

Patch 11.12 is here to make your games weird, wild and “wacky” as Mortdog described it. Armories at stage 2-2 and 3-2 will only offer the player the choice between one regular component and one shadow component. Each stage beyond that, however, players will have a chance of being given a bonus armory.

Bonus armories can include consumables, spatulas, components, full items and emblems. The way this works is that each player will be given a bonus armory at the same time, and of the same quality, but the items themselves will differ from player to player. This means the game will feature more items, and more wild opportunities to wreak havoc on your opponents.

Consumables include Neeko’s Help, Magnetic Remover, Reforger, Loaded Dice and Target Dummy.

As for balance changes, here’s every buff and nerf players can expect to find in the TFT Patch 11.12:

One-cost

Lissandra: Primary Spell damage increased at one, two and three-star from 250/300/400 to 280/330/450, and secondary spell damage also increased from 125/150/200 to 140/165/225.

Vayne: Her Silver Bolts have increased spell damage at one and two-star from 65/90/140 to 70/100/140.

Vladimir: Spell cost reduced from 0/85 to 0/80.

Ziggs: Health reduced from 500 to 450.

Two-cost

Brand: Mana lock increased from one second to one and a half seconds.

Hecarim: Spell damage reduced from 450/600/1200 to 275/350/700 and spell healing reduced from 300/400/800 to 275/350/700. Fixed a bug that prevented Hecarim from scaling with AP items.

LeBlanc: Spell damage reduced at every star level from 200/250/500 to 100/150/250. Stun duration changed from 2/2/2 seconds to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. Health changed from 550 to 600.

Nautilus: Base attack damage changed from 65 to 80. Spell damage increased at all star levels from 150/250/700 to 200/300/750.

Sejuani: Base attack damage increased from 45 to 65.

Thresh: Base attack damage increased from 55 to 75.

Three-cost

Katarina: Primary and secondary spell damage reduced at three-star from 200/250/450 to 200/250/420 and 100/125/225 to 100/125/210.

Nunu: Spell cost increased from 0/70 to 0/75.

Riven: Spell AD bonus reverted to 90/100/130 percent from 90/100/150 percent.

Zyra: Mana changed from 60/120 to 40/100. Spell damage reduced at one and two-star from 250/350/700 to 200/325/700.

Four-cost

Jax: Spell AS bonus increased from 20/25/60 percent to 30/35/100 percent.

Karma: Mana lock increased from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds, mana changed from 0/60 to 0/50. Spell damage increased from 200/250/600 to 240/300/700.

Five-cost

Kayle: She must now auto 10 times before her invulnerability period triggers, instead of just seven.

Also included in this giant patch are a host of bug fixes, a nerf to all critical strike damage types in the game, and a bunch of new chase traits that allow players to build stronger teams with all of the new spatula and emblem items coming to the game.

Patch 11.12 is likely to go live Wednesday, June 9. It is still subject to final tweaks and changes ahead of going live, however.