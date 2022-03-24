Everyone competing at TFT 6.5 Oceanic Regional Finals

Following the tally of Ranked ladder Teamfight Tactics snapshot points for the Oceanic region, a total of 24 players will compete for two slots at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

For the first time in TFT esports history, the OCE region will send two representatives to Worlds this year following a late announcement from Riot. Players competing at the Set 6.5 Neon Nights OCE Regional Finals were able to qualify via one of four ways: The Mid-Set Invitational, Scholar Cup, Challenger Series, and the 6.5 Ranked ladder snapshot. The top two players at the Oceanic Regionals will earn an invite to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Mid-Set Invitational OCE qualifiers

All eight players who made it to the final day at the TFT Mid-Set OCE Invitational qualified for the 6.5 Neon Nights Regional Finals.

Angora

Donaldinho

Davingalde

TTV Choonga

Perfect

Dojo Mojo

Fortune

OCE Claire

OCE Scholar Cup qualifiers

A total of 176 players competed at the OCE Scholar Cup with the top four advancing to the 6.5 Neon Nights Regional Finals.

Knpngzr

Gitoff

Buff Grindr Man

Yush

OCE Challenger Series qualifiers

The top four players at the OCE Challenger Series earned an invite to the TFT 6.5 Regional Finals. Finishing first to third was Angora, Perfect, and Yush—all of whom had already qualified for the OCE Regionals. This opened the door for players who finished third to sixth.

Xu Xu Bird

Escha

Oubo

TXE

TFT 6.5 OCE ladder snapshot

A total of eight players earned an invite to the OCE Regional Finals via the 6.5 Neon Nights ladder snapshots. All players, like Angora who managed to earn the maximum 300 points obtainable and had already qualified via one of the three tournaments, were passed over.

Kahdei

JimJaam

Haidwun

Colorful

m2att

take it easy

Huey Dewey Louie

Maxibon bloke

The next 10 players eligible via the ladder snapshot were also invited and put on a waitlist in case one of the eight was unable to compete.

When is the OCE Regional Finals?

The Oceanic TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Regional Finals will take place from April 1 to 3. Fans can watch the OCE Regionals via Twitch. Casters and start times for the broadcast have not been announced at time of writing. This article will get updated once the information becomes available.