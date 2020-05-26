All the new champs and traits debuting in TFT’s mid-set update

A total of 14 new champions and three new traits are making their debut in TFT's mid-set update.

Riot Games is experimenting with Teamfight Tactics’ latest mid-set update.

Rather than gradually adding new champions and traits on a patch by patch basis, the developer is releasing all of Galaxies’ new gameplay elements in one patch.

In total, 14 new champions are debuting in the mid-set update, alongside three new traits. A few of the new champions will be rounding out existing traits to make certain comps more interesting to run, while other champions will join the newest traits to enter the fray.

Here are all tof he new champions and traits debuting in TFT’s mid-set update.

New champs and traits

Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Tier three

Cybernetic Sniper

Final Hour: Vayne focuses for 10 seconds, tumbling away from her target immediately, and every third attack thereafter. Vayne is invisible while tumbling and her first attack after each tumble deals 180/200/240 percent of her Attack Damage.

Vayne gives Cybernetic the options it needs to get to 6 without needing to luck into Ekko. She also serves as a powerful Tier 3 carry who usually doesn’t need a defensive item because her spell drops aggro. She should serve as a powerful AD carry, especially with Cybernetic and Sniper active.

Zed

Image via Riot Games

Tier two

Rebel Infiltrator

Contempt for the Weak (Passive): Every third attack Zed deals 20/40/80 bonus magic damage and steals 25/40/80 percent of the target’s current Attack Damage.

Zed brings some unique capabilities to the Rebel lineup. As an Infiltrator he can jump away from a Rebel clump and offer a way for them to spread out. He serves as a great anti-carry who can steal away all of that carefully-stacked AD.

Riven

Image via Riot Games

Tier four

Chrono Blademaster

Energy Slash: Riven dashes and shields herself for 300/450/900, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/450 magic damage. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches a wave of energy that deals 400/600/1,800 magic damage.

Blademasters have all been pretty similar, and have required similar items (crit and attack speed), but that’s about to change. Riven loves AP items that give her a bigger shield and help her deal massive damage—if she can get a third cast off. She even uses Luden’s well, and can boost your Chrono builds with Twisted Fate and Sorcerer.

Battlecast – (2/4/6)

Trait: Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, trigger a bonus effect based on their current health. If they’re above half health, they deal 75/150/225 magic damage to the nearest enemy. If they’re below half health, they heal for 75/150/225 instead.

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Illaoi: Tier one Brawler

Tier one Brawler Nocturne: Tier two Infiltrator

Tier two Infiltrator Kog’Maw: Tier two Blaster

Tier two Blaster Cassiopeia: Tier three Mystic

Tier three Mystic Viktor: Tier four Sorcerer

Tier four Sorcerer Urgot: Tier five Protector

Battlecasts are strong champions who start to heal after taking a beating. This added toughness, in addition to their ability to deal extra damage, allows them to dish it out just as well as they can take it depending on the situation. At a 2/4/6 split, this is a flexible trait that can fit into many different comps.

Astro (3)

Trait: Reduce your Astro champs’ mana costs by 30.

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Nautilus: Tier two Vanguard

Tier two Vanguard Bard: Tier three Mystic

Tier three Mystic Gnar: Tier four Brawler

Tier four Brawler Teemo: Tier four Sniper

Each Astro champion brings something different to the battlefield. Nautilus stuns the enemy’s frontline, Gnar returns from the launch set with his giant team shove, Teemo places powerful shrooms on the board that can deal tons of magic damage, and Bard creates meeps that can be sold for one XP each.

Paragon (1)

Trait: Your team’s basic attacks are converted to magic damage.

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Janna: Tier five Star Guardian

Janna comes to the aid of her fellow Star Guardians as a new Legendary champion, wielding a powerful spell that knocks enemies up and boosts allies’ attack speed.