How to unlock Character Episodes in Tekken 8

There’s a hefty amount of single-player content in Tekken 8, with the narrative-driven Character Episodes at the heart of this. Let’s fire up, tell you what they’re about, and how to unlock certain episodes.

Tekken 8 boasts a heavy-hitting story featuring an assortment of spectacular fights across the world and beyond. Once you’ve done that, even more lore is tucked away within the fighting game’s Character Episodes content.

Not only do they add longevity and replayability to an already stellar beat ’em up package, but they’re a necessity for Tekken 8 fans.

What is a Character Episode in Tekken 8?

You can play them anytime you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Character Episodes allow you to select any of the game’s full character roster, take them through five separate fights, and provide you with a unique ending for that character at the end.

A staple of Tekken, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat, the Character Episodes are a different way of wording “Arcade Ladder.”

For example, if you select Hwoarang, you’ll be treated to a two or three-minute introduction movie about Hwoarang, his motive, and how he ties into the overall story of Tekken 8. Your fights will usually have some relatability to the main story, and your opponents can even be connected.

After you’ve beaten the fifth and final fight, the ending cinematic will play, showing how their story path concludes in Tekken 8, and you’ll be rewarded for your efforts with some free goodies.

How to unlock Reina Character Episode in Tekken 8

Reina is such a fun fighter to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reina is a new character in Tekken 8, and you can unlock her Character Episode by finishing every chapter of the main story.

Without going into spoilers, Reina appears to be a rather innocuous and curious individual, but her goals and existence become very apparent and meaningful as the story unfolds. Her Character Episode builds upon her screen time in the story, and she’ll likely become a staple of Tekken games moving forward.

How to unlock Jun Kazama Character Episode in Tekken 8

The mother of Jin Kazama. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Jun Kazama’s Tekken 8 Character Episode in the same way—beating Tekken 8‘s main story component.

So it’s two for the price of one if you can overcome the final obstacle in Tekken 8. As well as a tense ending to the eighth mainline entry in the Tekken 8 franchise, you’ll also be treated to some new Character Episodes. Fans will understand the significance of Jun Kazama—being the mother of the legendary Jin Kazama and partner of Kazuya Kazama.