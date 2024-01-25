How many chapters are in Tekken 8’s Story Mode?

Bandai Namco’s big-time butt-kicking bonanza is back with a new single-player campaign. If you want to know how much punching and kicking you need to do, here’s a quick guide running you through all the chapters in Tekken 8.

Franchises like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken don’t get the credit they deserve for their lore-building attributes. Each of these fighting main events comes with some kind of story mode dissecting and reinventing its beloved characters. Tekken 8 has a new story mode, packing all kinds of unbridled rage, and features many chapters in the process.

If you’re short of time, wondering if you’ve got far to go, or simply want to know the ins and outs of the story content before you buy, we’ve got the answers you’re waiting for. Spoilers will be prevalent in this guide, be warned.

Tekken 8 story mode: All chapters and story guide

The final showdown. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In total, there are 15 chapters of rip-roaring story mode content in Tekken 8. From the moment you set foot into the next iteration of Tekken, you will explore 15 chapters of varying lengths.

Across these chunks of action, you will mainly control Jin, as well as his Devil Jin form, and you’ll also get to control much of the game’s full character roster in one-off spectacles. Additionally, you’ll cycle through a variety of fighters in the traditional Iron Fist Tournament, and there are even special sections where’ll you fight multiple enemies at once in a more open style.

Certain chapters will be over in five minutes, whereas others often feature more prolonged stretches of gameplay and meaningful narrative progression. In total, expect several hours of compelling gameplay, with a deep story leading to an epic showdown.

Once you’re done with the Story Mode content, it’s time to get your fingers and thumbs into fighting shape as the Tekken 8 World Tour returns in 2024.