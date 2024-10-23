All SUPERVIVE ranks, ranked explained

Theorycraft’s SUPERVIVE, a competitive title featuring multiple popular genres packed in one experience, is built to have a ranked mode—and thankfully, it does.

Like other games of its kind, SUPERVIVE’s ranked system aims to give every player the challenge they deserve. The matchmaking system for ranked is quite complicated. After all, the game is a mix of three cutthroat genres—MOBA, battle royale, and hero shooter—so players deserve a good ranked system to keep them hooked to the competition despite the chaos.

While it’s still in beta and yet to be released officially, Theorycraft has teased a ranked mode and system in one of its alpha builds. The final version of the game should flaunt the same kind of rules, so let’s take a look at how SUPERVIVE’s ranked mode works in its test version.

What are the ranks in SUPERVIVE?

Want to climb ranks in this chaotic MOBA BR shooter? Image via Theorycraft Games

According to what Theorycraft teased in an alpha build back in June 2024, SUPERVIVE has the following ranks in its ladder:

Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Master Grandmaster Legend

The first six ranks (till Master) have four divisions each. You start at Bronze IV, and you need 100 ranked points (RP) to climb each division. So, to reach Grandmaster, you need 2,400 ranked points (RP).

Legend is the only rank without a specific RP number to hit. To reach it, you need to place among the top 100 highest-ranked players in Grandmaster.

Features of SUPERVIVE’s ranked system, explained

The first factor affecting your ranked experience in SUPERVIVE is Ante, a system where you pay some RP to participate in a ranked match—similar to Warzone or Apex Legends. It costs less RP to enter games at lower ranks than higher ranks. Here’s the price breakdown:

Rank RP cost to enter a ranked match Bronze 10 Silver 20 Gold 25 Platinum 25 Diamond 30 Master and above 30

Ante should help reduce the number of casual players on ranked and ensure even competition.

Other factors that can boost your rank include placement, team kills, and bonus, which reward RP to players based on their performance in ranked SUPERVIVE games.

Placement

If you manage to outlast all other teams and place first, you’ll be awarded the highest RP in the lobby. Similarly, you gain RP for placements up to eighth in the lobby, but you won’t be awarded any if you place ninth or tenth (in a lobby of 10 teams). Here’s what the gains look like for all placements:

Placement RP awarded First 40 Second 30 Third 25 Fourth 20 Fifth 15 Sixth 5 Seventh 5 Eighth 5 Ninth 0 Tenth 0

Team kills

Like placements, the amount of RP you received depends on the number of kills your team secures too. Here are the kill thresholds for your team and the corresponding amount of RP every player on your team gains upon reaching them:

Kill threshold RP awarded Three+ 10 Five+ 15 10+ 25 15+ 30 20+ 40

So if your team decides to drop into a hot location and dies early but manages to secure three kills or more, you won’t go back to the lobby empty-handed.

Bonus

While the RP you gain through placements and kills are shared by the team, the points you earn through the performance bonus system varies from player to player. It’s a great way to evaluate your individual performance in a team game.

There are two ways to secure a performance bonus RP to your name in SUPERVIVE:

You perform better than higher-ranked players in your lobby. Your skill is higher than your rank.

So, you and your teammates gain the same amount of RP depending on your team’s placement and kills, but also earn a bonus amount of RP depending on your individual performances in every ranked match.

Overall, the ranked system we saw in SUPERVIVE’s alpha seems very well-crafted and addresses multiple issues like throwing and an ambiguous rank up system that we usually see in competitive games of the same nature like LoL or VALORANT. Unlike other titles, most of the reward system is focused on the team’s overall performance, so you wouldn’t see much of a difference in the amount of RP you gain versus your teammate.

Theorycraft will likely add more improvements to the mode before the game’s official version goes live, making the system even more solid. We’ll update this story as the developer releases more builds with ranked previews in the future.

