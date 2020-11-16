XQC viewers lose 312 million channel points over Demon’s Souls bet

Much like other Souls games, Demon’s Souls is known for its extremely difficult gameplay that will see even the best players struggle at times. Due to this, it has been a popular choice for streamers to challenge themselves with on stream.

During a recent stream, XQC encouraged his chat to predict whether he would defeat the boss fight against Old King Allant. Most of his viewers did not see him doing this as it was only his third attempt and so 97 percent bet channel points against him, while a mere three percent had faith he could do it.

XQC proved his doubters wrong successfully defeating the boss and seeing members of his chat lose a combined total of over 312 million channel points in the process.

Image via Reddit user fredrickdouglasss

Fortunately, for the few who took the under on this bet, they were rewarded with plenty of points to themselves. These 1.2 thousand users who bet correctly shared in over 321 million channel points collectively.

Old King Allant is the final boss of the Boletarian Palace location in Demon’s Souls. This fight forces the player to learn the enemy’s movements to anticipate his attacks and dodge correctly. For many players, this boss takes multiple tries before they can learn the fight and defeat him, however, XQC managed to do this very impressively in only three tries.

Demon’s Souls is a remake of the beloved PS3 title crafted to showcase the powerful hardware on the PS5 console. The game was released exclusively on the platform as a launch title.