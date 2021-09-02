XQc says he’s not leaving Twitch for YouTube

Twitch lost two of its biggest streamers, DrLupo and TimTheTatman, after they signed exclusive deals with YouTube Gaming over the last few days. But arguably the platform’s No. 1 star, xQc, isn’t going anywhere, he confirmed in his latest stream.

“I’ve been on a custom deal for a long time now,” xQc said yesterday. “Nobody made a big deal about it so I didn’t say anything about it either. Why bother saying anything?”

The Canadian streamer has over 261 million hours watched over the course of the last 365 days, according to SullyGnome’s statistics. That’s far ahead of the Brazilian Alexandre “Gaules” Borba, who sits in second with 156 million hours watched. XQc also has the second-most current active subscribers at 73,375, according to TwitchTracker. He usually streams to an average of 70,000 concurrent viewers.

Although we don’t know the exact details of xQc’s exclusive deal with Twitch or its length, he said nothing is going to change. “It wasn’t like a big ‘oh yeah, these days things always change, but things don’t change here,'” the Canadian said. “Today I announce I’m staying with Twitch and I’m here for a long time. Gaming warlord, eternal on Twitch. Bang.”

YouTube’s signings of DrLupo and TimTheTatman seem to be the start of a new saga in the streaming wars. DrLupo said he’s “secure for life” after signing the exclusive deal, which means the platform is likely offering a lot of money in an effort to gain more relevance in the streaming space.