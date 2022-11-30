XQc faces greatest test of streaming career—doing his laundry

XQc might be one of the most successful streamers of all time, but for what he has in streaming talent, he lacks in other key elements of life.

As someone who spends most of his waking hours streaming to tens of thousands of fans in front of a computer, the former Overwatch League pro turned Juicer isn’t necessarily well-versed in some of the common chores that most people are forced to partake in.

So when he had some clothes that needed to be cleaned earlier today, it’s no surprise that the first place he turned was toward his viewers.

“Chat, how do you do laundry,” he said. “Guys, I have no underwear and no pants to wear. … They are fucking disgusting it’s unbearable, but I don’t know how to do [laundry].”

He then proceeded to look up tutorials on YouTube on how to use an LG washing machine and took advice from his chat before setting up his phone to stream himself in his home attempting to start a load of laundry.

That’s right, xQc took about 47,000 fans on a journey with him—to the laundry room—and the experience was every bit as hectic as you’d expect from the Juicer himself. The stream by xQc today has already surpassed the 17-hour mark, proving just how little time the streamer spends taking care of his personal wellness. So it makes sense that when he does finally decide it’s time to do some chores around the house, he’d take his chat along for the ride.

During his stream, he has averaged around 50,000 viewers, peaking at 74,891, according to Streams Charts. He has spent most of his time in the Just Chatting category, but he has also played a few hours of Grand Theft Auto V and Warzone.