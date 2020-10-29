WoW player finds new speed leveling route from level 10 to 50 in under 6 hours

Reddit user Harldan has found a new speed leveling route following Blizzard’s recent nerfs to the Warlords of Draenor bonus objectives in the retail version of World of Warcraft.

The player discovered an optimized route that can get you to the current max level of 50 in under six hours as long as you follow his video guide by buying the required consumables. While the new route to reach the max level will still require you to go through some Warlords of Draenor content, it won’t keep you there for long.

The new route will take you through the following zones:

Level 10 to 15: Warlords of Draenor intro questline

Level 15 to 30: Silverpine Forest

Level 30 to 40: Hillsbrad Foothills

Level 40 to 45: Gorgrond

Level 45 to 48: Spires of Arak

Level 48 to 50: Stonetalon Mountains

Since this route is fresh, not a lot of players are using it yet. That means you can get a head start at speed leveling and maxing your alts before the Shadowlands expansion is released.

The route was created mainly for Horde characters. Harldan said he’ll test out an Alliance path in the near future and post his results as well. But most zones can be done easily by an Alliance character, excluding Silverpine Forest, which can be replaced with Westfall, Loch Modan or other ex-low level zones with a lot of quests.

A day after Harldan reached the maximum level in five hours and 44 minutes, Reddit user DesMephisto surpassed his time and set a new milestone of five hours and 36 minutes.