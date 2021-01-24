When is CodeMiko’s return stream?

You won't have to wait too long for her live content to be back.

After four days of relative silence following her ban from Twitch on Jan. 19, popular VTuber and Twitch streamer CodeMiko has confirmed when she will return to the platform.

The ban, which was handed down for displaying an email in an interview and breaking Twitch’s Terms of Service in regards to privacy, is set to last for two weeks from the initial suspension date. This means she will be eligible to return to creating live content on Feb. 2 when her channel gets reinstated.

But she isn’t planning on going live right away, and is instead working on a return event that will go live at 2pm CT on Feb. 5.

On a positive note! I am coming back February 5th! with GAME-CHANGING NEW STUFF! I can't wait!! Yay! Let's make some awesome things!! — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 24, 2021

“I’m actually really excited about coming back because I have been using this time to work on some new stuff and it has been good,” Miko said. “The suspension is horrible, but at the same time it has kind of given me this time to really really work on my stuff and I am really excited to show it off when I come back.”

You can watch her first stream back on the CodeMiko Twitch channel, or the highlight video on her YouTube later.