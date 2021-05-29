What time does Minecraft Championship 14 (MCC 14), season 2 start today?

Minecraft Championship 14 (MCC 14) is back with season two later today. Teams of famous Minecraft streamers and content creators will compete for the crown and to win themselves the sought-after season two winners coin.

It doesn’t matter who or what you are tuning in for, so if you are an avid support of Dream, looking to see CaptainSparklez finally win an event, or are looking to support your favorite content creators across the world, there is something for everyone.

For those unfamiliar with the event though, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is always the same thing. When exactly does it start?

The opening show is set to kick off at 2pm CT and will run for about two hours with eight game modes and a finale to play for.

For those looking to keep track of all the events and streams going on, Noxcrew have you covered this year with the launch of MC Live, which will keep track of all scores and streams at once. You can check it out on here.