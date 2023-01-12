VTuber IRyS is finally getting her first outfit this month and her fans are freaking out

VTuber streamer IRyS is receiving a new outfit on Friday, Jan. 13 that lets her stand alongside the kimonos of the other VTubers from hololive.

The official hololive EN Twitter account informed their followers IRyS from Hololive EN is receiving a new year’s costume, which means it’s a kimono. The post also has a hashtag where fans are encouraged to send their predictions of how the new costume will look like.

Thank you for waiting for this day to come…



We are pleased to announce @irys_en will reveal her New Year's outfit this Friday night!!💎

Send your predictions to her with the hashtag #NewKimonoRyS!



📅Jan 13th, 5 PM PST | 10 AM JST (+1Day)#IRyS #ProjectHOPE #hololiveEN pic.twitter.com/JYqfpXKUTN — hololive production (English) (@hololivepro_EN) January 12, 2023

Usually, during the reveal stream, the VTuber will take some predictions they found interesting or downright funny and show them to the stream before revealing the new outfit. This, in turn, shows off the meme-y or the creative side of her fans.

As of writing, the hashtag doesn’t contain many predictions at all, but it’s expected to explode in the next few days leading up to the reveal.

This costume is going to be the first costume IRyS will receive aside from the model update she had last year. She was asked by her fans long ago about the progress of her outfits and she’s alluded there are a lot of “checks” happening and that nobody’s at fault as to why the costume was taking quite a bit of time.

Fan reactions have been positive, with some of them mentioning they’ve been waiting for an entire year for IRyS to get a new outfit.

We’ve been waiting for an entire year 🥲🥲thank you all for pushing this through! — kalen💎 (@happy__yorkie) January 12, 2023

It’s definitely heartwarming to see your favorite VTuber get the outfit they deserve and her fans are raving about it.

Another fan made a template for IRyS’ silhouette from the thumbnail post for fans to have an easier time drawing in their predictions on what the kimono would look like.

I made a silhouette for easier drawing! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gYAxRXKeH8 — ANVY / アンビー💎🎲 (@Anversailles) January 12, 2023

If you’re interested in checking out her new outfit, IRyS will put out a stream link before the outfit reveal, or you can head to her channel and watch it there.