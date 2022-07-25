VALORANT streamer PROD banned on Twitch over alleged slur

Another streamer has been banned for allegedly saying offensive words.

PROD, a VALORANT streamer and content creator for The Guard, was recently targeted with the ban hammer after allegedly using a homophobic slur on Twitch.

The streamer can allegedly be heard muttering “faggot” but fans claim he said “fuck it” instead.

PROD commented on the ban via a post on Twitter, expressing his frustration. “I’m ngl this twitch fan shit is so fucking cringe,” he said on July 24.

The f-slur is an offensive term—which PROD may or may not have said—used with disparaging intent toward members of the LGBTQ+ community.

PROD is one of the fastest-growing VALORANT content creators on Twitch. After barely averaging 48 viewers in November 2021, the streamer has skyrocketed into the spotlight and now boasts almost 5,000, according to Streams Charts. Over the last 30 days, he peaked at 11,976 viewers. He signed with The Guard, a North American esports organization, on March 23.

It remains to be seen how long PROD will be banned from the streaming platform. On his Twitch channel, it says “this channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” suggesting there’s a good chance he’ll be unbanned soon.