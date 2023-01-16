Valkyrae has been making big moves lately. The YouTube star kick started a career in voice acting, landed a role in Netflix’s Sonic Prime show, launched a fitness clothing line, and more. It seems like she’s only just getting started, too.

In Nov. 2022, Valkyrae teased a mysterious new project that will take a “long ass time” to complete. Three months have passed since and the wheels are in motion, according to the star.

“Yesterday, I had a life-changing call,” she said during her stream on Jan. 16. “I am doing something with my team, and something about it has been confirmed. It’s more than a project.” Valkyrae said it would be a “two-year thing” and will take a “very long time,” which means it’s quite likely she’ll be streaming a lot less.

The popular content creator was already planning to follow in Pokimane’s footsteps and stream less to find a better work-life balance, although she can’t see herself ever quitting entirely. Now that her latest endeavor will take up a lot of her time, however it could speed things up in that department for the 100 Thieves co-owner.

Valkyrae also poked fun at the disastrous launch of the now-defunct RFLCT skincare line she was involved in, assuring fans she learned a lot from that ordeal and isn’t repeating the mistake this time around.

She kept her cards close to her chest and didn’t reveal anything more about her new project other than things going “splendid,” especially now she’s had a “few meetings” for it.

Considering she’s already done just about everything a content creator can do, is there a chance it might be a game development studio like Dr Disrespect did with Midnight Society? All will be revealed in time.