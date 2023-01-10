Valkyrae landed a voice-acting gig in a popular Netflix series based on a video game

The career of YouTube star Valkyrae has had continued success since she left Twitch three years ago to join its rival platform exclusively, and her most recent gig is just one example of how her popularity has bloomed.

Valkyrae revealed today on Twitter that she is the voice of Squad Commander Red in the Netflix original show Sonic Prime, which began airing on Dec. 15 last year with eight episodes. The show is set to have at least 16 more, meaning Valkyrae may have more voice-acting work to do in the near future.

Excited to finally announce that I’m the voice actress for Squad Commander Red on Sonic Prime!



The show is out now on Netflix☺️🎉 pic.twitter.com/oZdno6iiUY — RAE (@Valkyrae) January 10, 2023

The multi-talented videogame streamer has used her time in California wisely since transitioning from Twitch to YouTube. This is her second television credit for 2022. She was also credited for the role of Twin in “Tribe Nine.”

Valkyrae also has a more extensive list of appearances in music videos in the past two years beginning with “DayWalker” by Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse Husband. She has also appeared in numerous Bella Poarch videos, as well as one for Yungblud and Willow Smith.

Her ever-expanding excellence hasn’t gone unnoticed either. As a Forbes 30 Under 30 member in the Games category for 2022, Valkyrae was also nominated for various awards by the Streamer Awards, Streamy Awards, and Esports Awards.

The 31-year-old gamer has streamed with 100 Thieves since 2018, when she was added as the organization’s first female content creator. She has since leveraged her talents to earn co-ownership in the organization. In the spring of 2021, the team announced that it was adding both her and fellow streamer CourageJD as co-owners.