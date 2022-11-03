Valkyrae is working on a mysterious new project, and she assured fans it’s not a ‘RFLCT situation’

It’s been more than a year since Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter launched and subsequently cut ties with the now-defunct RFLCT skincare line that was heavily criticized for being pseudoscientific.

It took the YouTube star a while to recover from all the backlash over the situation, but she did, and it didn’t stop her from branching out into other entrepreneurial endeavors—none of which have been controversial.

For example, the 30-year-old is making strides as a voice actress and even launched her own fitness clothing line. And it turns out, she has something even more exciting in the works, but it might be a while away.

Image via Valkyrae on Instagram

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m now probably, maybe, working on a very, very, very, very, very, very, very possibly possible long-ass project with my team,” she said during her stream on Nov. 2.

The first thing she wanted to point out was that it was nothing, and she stressed nothing, like the RFLCT skincare line. “Don’t worry! This is not a RFLCT situation,” she said. “Trust me!”

Instead, she described it as something that she’s making purely for fun. However, it’s still in the early stages of development, so it’s going to take “years, and years, and years” to complete.

“That’s about all I can say,” she said. “The idea was kind of spooling around and my manager made a document about the idea and everything, and I was like, you know what? I’m down!”

Image via Gymshark on Twitter

Valkyrae was very careful to not give away any details. So, at this stage, it could be just about anything. However, it’s still exciting news for her and her fans, and something to keep an eye on in the future.

The 100 Thieves co-owner’s popularity has already transcended the steaming industry, and with massive projects like this one lined up, it’s bound to grow even more as time goes on.