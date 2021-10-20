Valkyrae’s new skincare line sparks controversy

Blue light be gone! Or maybe not.

Valkyrae announced today the launch of her new skincare line, RFLCT. The co-CEO of the company wrote that the project had been in development for over two years and claims to protect users from skin damage caused by exposure to blue light.

RFLCT is now available for purchase online. Products include a facial cleanser, moisturizing shield, gel treatment, and more. The items for sale are clearly targeted toward gamers, stating that the product is for anyone who uses a screen.

After 2 years, it's here!



I am a co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉

It's a skincare collection designed to protect skin from blue light pollution.



I wanted to create something that would help not just myself, but everybody with a life in front of screens!https://t.co/CbFUvQUib6 pic.twitter.com/NdjEJzVVcT — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) October 19, 2021

The product is said to use a Blue Light Prevention Factor, a supercharged antioxidant meant to shield skin from blue light damage and stimulate collagen.

The 100 Thieves content creator was met with positive feedback from several other streamers and creators, such as Nadeshot, Sykkuno, Bella Poarch, and more. Despite this initially positive reaction, skepticism has arisen over the effectiveness of RFLCT.

Commenters have repeatedly posted studies claiming that blue light has minimal effects on both eye strain and skin damage. Other streamers such as Hasan have openly criticized the product for over-blowing the blue light problem.

“I don’t believe that blue light is destroying your skin in the way that the RFLCT product presents itself,” said Hasan. “It’s fucking soap.”

There has been no response from Valkyrae or the RFLCT product since this backlash. While there are plenty of other products that have acted to prevent blue light damage, particularly around eye strain, the prevalence of this issue is clearly hotly contested.

Valkyrae’s new skincare line is available now online and will be available at Ulta and online starting Oct. 24.