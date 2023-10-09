Tyler1 is only new to chess but it turns out he’s surprisingly good

He peaked at over 1,400 elo and fans are astonished.

League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has surpassed 1,400 elo in online chess on Oct. 8, only 76 days after he started playing.

This is considered a fairly competitive elo in chess, and it is all the more impressive that the streamer reached it in such a short amount of time. He had reached the 1,200 threshold only a week ago, his progress showing no sign of slowing down.

He was seen reaching that impressive peak by the TrackingTyler1 channel on Twitch, which livestreams his games when he doesn’t broadcast them. Tyler1 has gone full-on chess grind, and he has been streaming less since he started—but his fans look avidly at his progress.

Fans praised him on social media for his dedication and impressive progress in the online game. “This is the most insane grind I’ve ever seen,” tweeted professional chess player Anna-Maja Kazarian.

“Tyler1 might be the greatest chess prodigy to ever live,” chess Master and commentator Levy “Gotham Chess” Rozman reacted.

For reference, players become eligible for the Grandmaster title when they surpass the 2,500 elo threshold, while 400 is considered as beginner-level. The standard FIDE chess rating begins at 1,000 elo, which refers to entry competitive rating.

Tyler1’s 1,400 elo threshold was reached after competing in 2,435 games, meaning he has played an average of 32 games per day.

The streamer has participated in the invitational chess tournament Pogchamp 5 in August, but ended his journey in quarterfinals after losing to Alex “I did a thing” Apollonov.

It didn’t discourage him and he has continued his progress since then. The streamer has yet to react publicly to his success, as his last livestream dates back to Sept. 16. He stopped playing after reaching the 1,400 threshold, but fans can expect to see his progress evolve again in the coming days.

