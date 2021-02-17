Twitch streamer banned after hurling abuse and threatening child on stream

Twitch has taken action against a streamer who had threatened a child during a stream on February 15.

In a clip that was first posted to Twitter before gaining traction on the LiveStreamFail SubReddit, the streamer ‘KillaMFCam’ can be heard hurling abuse and threatening to break the neck of a child believed to be his son.

According to the Twitter user who posted the clip, he had just been in a game of Escape from Tarkov with the streamer and eliminated him which triggered his rage-induced reaction on stream.

“He banned me before I could even say ggs, so I stuck around to see his temper tantrum and watched this. had to get a friend to help me download the VOD since I was banned,” wrote Frizzable.

After the clip was widely shared Twitch acted quickly to ban the streamer’s account, however, members of the community are calling for law enforcement to be involved. According to social media, reports have been made to local authorities in Ohio where the streamer is believed to be located.

As per usual with their bans, Twitch is yet to comment on the situation, and it remains unclear how long the ban will last.