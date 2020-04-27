Twitch “investigating an issue” that’s causing site not to load properly

It appears Twitch viewers will be throwing plenty of F’s in chat today.

Twitch is “investigating an issue” that is causing its site not to load properly, the company said. When attempting to watch a stream, a network error appears asking viewers to “try again.”

🔎 We are investigating an issue that is causing the site not to load properly. We will update you when we know more. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 27, 2020

While the outage is obviously preventing viewers from watching their favorite channels, it appears to also be affecting streamers’ ability to broadcast content.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv

Many streamers are continuing their broadcast despite the loading issues. So as soon as the streaming platform is up and running, their channels will likely be available for viewing.

I think twitch just crashed?? — Tfue (@TTfue) April 27, 2020

Pls Twitch I'm trying to kill Ender Dragon — Lirik (@LIRIK) April 27, 2020

I'll be live whenever Twitch comes back up https://t.co/k7AaDz7Blx — Bugha (@bugha) April 27, 2020

It’s unclear how long the issue will last, but the company will update fans and streamers when it knows more.