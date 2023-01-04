Top Twitch content, December 2022: WoW Race to World First turns heads

The holiday season makes the final month of the year a bit of an anomaly on Twitch. Many of the top esports are on break and some of the biggest influencers reduce their airtime to spend time with their families.

This can lead to some abnormal viewership figures as far as content is concerned on Twitch, and one of the biggest examples of that was in the Just Chatting section. While the IRL spinoff has dominated the platform for years, it had an especially powerful showing in December. It was complemented by some games that you would expect to perform well, and a couple that might surprise you.

Here is the most-watched content on Twitch in December 2022, according to Streams Charts.

Image via Streams Charts

Chatting away the holiday

Just Chatting is typically the top dog on Twitch, but in December it held an unusually sizeable margin of hours watched against the other categories. With most esports taking a break, it makes sense that Just Chatting might stand out a little bit more, but it wasn’t just a dip by others that helped Just Chatting stand out.

The category saw a month-over-month jump of around four percent pushing it to more than 260 million hours watched. Last month, the category had just less than 250 million hours watched. Meanwhile, the top games on Twitch posted 103 million, 95 million and 88.6 million hours watched respectively last month. Those figures were much higher than what the top three games posted in December.

World of Warcraft takes center stage

World of Warcraft doesn’t usually sneak its way into the top 10, but when it does, there’s something of note going on. With the latest expansion Dragonflight’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, releasing the second week of December, the WoW Race to World First that followed was the most significant esports event of the month, with most esports on holiday break. Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched millions of hours of the raid, as Echo took home another World First title.

Even for Race to World First standards, WoW’s month of December was impressive as the game recorded its most hours watched for a calendar month since December 2020 when the Shadowlands Castle Nathria Race to World First took place.