TimTheTatman will be the first person to tell you that he doesn’t have an official “schedule,” but he’s one of the more consistent livestreamers on the internet when it comes to scheduling.

While he regularly has to adjust his stream start or end times depending on his personal life or video game events and releases, he’s one of the true weekday, daytime streamers.

Tim’s typical weekly schedule for streaming is Monday through Friday.

He normally starts his stream between 10 to 11am CT and he’ll stream until 4 to 6pm CT.

https://youtube.com/clip/UgyXmn2i2nOGN7JFanR4AaABCQ

If you enjoy watching TimTheTatman, you can see all of his YouTube Gaming VODs on his official main channel, “TimTheTatman.”

Tim does not post scheduling updates on his Twitter account frequently, but if you notice that he isn’t live at a normal time, you can watch one of his VODs to see if he’s made an announcement about taking a day off.

Usually, if he’s going to take a day or two off from streaming, he’ll let his viewers know in the first 30 minutes or so of his broadcasts leading up to that time off.