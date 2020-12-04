The Yogscast’s Jingle Jam 2020 raises over $1.5 million in 3 days

Just three days in and the popular content creation group the Yogscast has already raised $1.5 million for various charities during their Jingle Jam 2020 event.

The Yogscast have hosted charity events in December since 2011, raising thousands of dollars to various organizations such as The Mental Health Foundation, the National Videogame Museum, and more this year.

£1 Million raised for charity in under 3 days of the #JingleJam2020 livestreams – that's absolutely fantastic 👏👏



We honestly can't thank you enough, what an amazing community we have the privilege to be part of ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jkCnuTaTWn — Jingle Jam (@jinglejam) December 3, 2020

Since being officially named The Yogscast Jingle Jam in 2014, the group has raised more than $1 million per year, with their peak coming in 2017 when they raised $5,245,722 for Cancer Research UK, International Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Trans and Intersex Association, and several other prominent charities. In total, Jingle Jam has raised more than $17.6 million dollars for 16 different charities.

This year, whether it be through direct donations or people purchasing a bundle of games including Among Us, Dream Daddy, and other popular titles, the event has already reached the $1.5 million mark. The event will last through Dec. 14, meaning there are still 11 more days to get that total up even higher for some good causes.

So far, the event has peaked at 59,035 viewers, with an average of over 7,000 during that time according to Twitchmetrics. Pretty good for a stream that almost didn’t happen.

The event will continue running until Dec. 14, with 12 different charities on this year’s selection list for anyone who decides to donate. Anyone who does donate will get the Jingle Jam 2020 Games Bundle, a more than $500 value if they decide to give more than around $33 to a charity of their choice.

