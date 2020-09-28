Streamer explains why he has been live over 1000 consecutive hours

A Twitch streamer by the name of GPHustla has been live for a record-breaking time of over 1000 hours. As the streamers total time live approached 1039 hours GPHustla elaborated on why he has remained streaming this long.

“That’s one of the reasons I don’t want to stop the stream right now. I’m nervous to be alone again.” The streamer shared. “It’s almost like there in the back of my mind like as soon as I go offline I’m now alone again.”

“I think that’s why I connected with streaming so much. I’ve kind of felt that way for a long time now in the later years of my life” GPHustla shared. The streamer also stated that he had no plans of stopping anytime soon.

The stream has been live now over 40 days beginning on August 15 and within that time GPHustla has played a variety of different games and shared with his audience other content including sporting results, TV watch parties, and much more, even leaving his stream active as he sleeps.

At times the streamer has had to end the stream in order to change to a mobile device so he is able to leave his computer. The stream has also been ended at times after 48 hours as according to GPHustla after that duration Open Broadcasting Software will restart itself automatically, making it impossible to maintain a constant stream longer than that time.

According to Twitch statistic tracking website Social Blade, GPHustla has seen an increase in channel views over the last 30 days of 47.3 percent.