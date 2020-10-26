Sodapoppin and Reckful’s VODs to be stored on server following Twitch DMCA takedowns

Due to the recent copyright enforcement by Twitch forcing streamers to remove their old VODs and clips, some of Twitch’s biggest streamers have moved to create an archive for this content before it is gone.

Speaking during a recent Nmplol stream, Malena shared that they had stored all of Sodapoppin’s VODs on a server from every stream since 2018, and select streams from 2017. As well as the VODs the streamers both had saved popular clips from their channels.

Malena shared that these VODs could possibly end up in an archive on YouTube, however, it would not be possible to monetize them as they do contain copyrighted material.

She continued, sharing that they were in the process of saving all the late streamer Reckful’s VODs to the server in order to have them should they be taken down from Twitch.

Reckful passed away earlier this year and since his channel has played reruns of some of his most popular VODs. With copyright enforcement being taken against old content it remains to be seen whether this will continue on Reckful’s channel.

“We don’t know who owns the current archives and we don’t want them to get lost,” said Malena.

the Twitch DMCA bloodbath has begun, as hundreds of partnered streamers have received emails from Twitch as DMCA takedown notifications pic.twitter.com/zoIoI7Q7Xp — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 20, 2020

These measures come following hundreds of Twitch partners receiving DMCA takedown warnings for using copyrighted music on stream. These warnings were not only dealt to those who had used music on a recent stream, they also considered music used in any past streams that were still stored on the user’s channel. The warning suggested to the streamers that they should take some time to learn about the law behind copyright as well as correctly managing the content on their channel and removing anything that would breach this law.