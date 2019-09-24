Shroud’s Discord invaded by a random person shouting racist slurs

A random player entered Michael “shroud” Grzesiek’s Discord channel yesterday and began to spew profanity, calling the popular streamer the N-word.

The racist rant happened while shroud was streaming WoW Classic yesterday, which caused the streamer to immediately mute his Discord application.

Random racist rant on shroud’s stream Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by AndyDandyz Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

While shroud and his guildmates were in the middle of taking out Onyxia, the rogue player entered the call and unleashed a hateful tirade that included the N-word.

“Whoah,” shroud said. “Okay, we got a rogue in the Discord, alright. Guess I’m muting Discord.”

The streamer’s guildmates were in shock, condemning the discriminatory language and claiming that “some people are disgusting human beings.”

When a guildmate asked shroud what streamers have to do in this scenario, the former CS:GO pro explained that there’s not much they can do.

“You can’t do anything, it just happens,” shroud said. “That’s why I don’t get why people do it. It’s not like they’re going to get the steamer in trouble so why bother even doing that.”

Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to hateful conduct, according to its Community Guidelines. If a streamer is promoting or encouraging “discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on race,” then their account would immediately be suspended. In shroud’s case, however, the behavior wasn’t encouraged and was quelled right away.

Shroud’s guild speculated that the culprit is likely someone who left the guild and has harbored resentment.

