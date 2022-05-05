QTCinderella’s ‘Girls Trip’ canceled after streamer tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Twitch streamer QTCinderella announced today that her in-person streamer event, Girls Trip, was forced to be canceled after one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 18, QTCinderella unveiled her latest collaboration following The Streamer Awards, Girls Trip. The trip was meant to bring 15 fellow Twitch streamers to Florida under one roof for a weekend-long trip, streaming a wide variety of events from May 4 to 7.

I’ve got the worst news ever –

One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday)



The rest of us tested negative.



To be responsible we’re cancelling the rest of the trip and everyone will be isolating. I’m so incredibly sad and sorry. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) May 5, 2022

The Botez sisters kicked off the weekend’s events with a pancake art stream, but the stream saw an almost immediate hiatus before QTCinderella made her announcement. “I’ve got the worst news ever,” she wrote. “One of the girls tested positive for COVID this morning (despite testing negative yesterday).”

The Twitch streamer explained that while the rest of the house tested negative for COVID, she made the decision to cancel the entire event. “To be responsible we’re cancelling the rest of the trip and everyone will be isolating,” QTCinderella said. “I’m so incredibly sad and sorry.” QTCinderella’s statement was met with abundant support from fans, fellow streamers, and expected participants of Girls Trip.

Girls Trip attendee and OTV member Sydeon praised QTCinderella for her efforts to organize the trip and reflected well on the short time they spent together before isolating. “Thank you for bringing us all together, it was such a pleasure to spend even a little bit of time with you all,” the Twitch streamer said. “This was such a hard choice to make, but so proud of you for being responsible and for all your hard work.”

So far, it’s undisclosed whether Girls Trip may resume at a later date. But for now, it seems like the unexpected case of COVID has put a halt to the event.