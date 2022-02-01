QTCinderella reveals new streaming award show

Popular streamer and TSM content creator QTCinderella has announced a new streaming awards show. In the announcement post, QTCinderella said she will host the inaugural Streamer Awards alongside fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa.

The announcement video promised various different awards, an in-person red carpet event, and audience voting. The Streamer Awards will be held live from Hollywood on March 12. Voting has already started on the event’s official webpage, which hosts 28 unique streaming categories with write-in nominations.

The nominations phase will go over a two-week period, ending on Feb. 13, and will create a final list of nominees to ultimately compete for their respective award. The voting phase will run from Feb. 20 to Mar. 6, as both viewer and panelists’ votes will be aggregated to determine the final award recipient. The Streamer Awards will be hosted on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel.

Although the Esports Awards have hosted streamer categories in the past, and other streamers such as Nymh, have put on informal award shows, the Streamer Awards will feature more diverse categories. From best variety streamer to the climatic streamer of the year, nearly all of Twitch’s categories are included.

In a follow-up tweet, QTCinderella confirmed an in-person event and that fellow streamers can start to expect invites in the coming weeks. The event’s host also claimed that all attendees will be tested for COVID-19 at the door.