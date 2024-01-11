5 popular streamers who disappeared from the internet

Countless prominent content creators have emerged from the live streaming space in the past decade. While many popular livestreamers have continued to grow their audience or transition to new fields or positions, other formerly beloved streamers have simply dropped off the map.

Whether due to changing streaming trends or personal issues, many streamers have either taken temporary or permanent breaks from their broadcasts. Rising as one of your respective platform’s top livestreamers is an incredibly difficult task, but there are those who have climbed the ladder and still decided to walk away.

Popular Streamers that left streaming

5) ZillianOP

ZilianOP did not willingly leave his Twitch career as much as he was forced out. Viewers alleged that the World of Warcraft streamer faked his paralysis and the conflict within the community spiraled to a point which led ZillianOP to call off his stream for good. The streamer attempted a return under the named ItsBlooish, but once again ceased streaming in June 2020.

4) Fe4Rless

Fe4Rless might be one of the largest content creators to leave their channel without giving any reasoning. The streamer acquired an audience of almost 10 million during the fever pitch of Fortnite. In 2021, the content creator suddenly stopped uploading and live streaming. Though Fe4Rless released a statement to ease concerns of worried fans, the former content creator has not returned to livestreaming.

3) LeafyIsHere

LeafyIsHere is another case of a popular content creator that was forced off his platform rather than silently shifted away. Leafy returned to content creation in 2020 and immediately began harassing other creators such as iDubbbz and Pokimane. The streamer’s harassment saw him banned from Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and other platforms. While Leafy still occasionally posts on Instagram, it is safe to say that Leafy’s content is now far, far less prominent.

2) Hamlinz

One of Fortnite’s most recognizable names. Screengrab via Hamlinz/Instagram

Hamlinz, Myth, and Daequan all hosted some of the most viewed Fortnite content during the battle royale’s surge in popularity in the famed TSM Fortnite house. Suddenly, Hamlinz and Daequan both stopped posting content and went completely radio silent. In 2019 Hamlinz explained the reason behind his long break, referencing family issues and personal struggle.

1) Daequan

Daequan and Hamlinz both attempted several returns to no avail | Screengrab via TSM

While the second member of the iconic Fortnite trio is logged off seemingly for good, Daequan has attempted multiple comebacks but has repeatedly taken years-long breaks. Both Daequan and Hamlinz attempted a content house reunion in 2022 with NRG, but this stint was short-lived. It is not entirely clear what Daequan is up to these days, but you can occasionally find a post on Twitter.