LeafyIsHere permanently banned on Twitch just weeks after YouTube ban

Being banned on one platform wasn’t enough for commentary and drama YouTuber Calvin “LeafyIsHere” Vail. After about two weeks since moving to Twitch, his channel has been permanently banned.

According to esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau, Leafy’s channel was banned because it violated multiple rules in regards to his conduct on the platform and was not only inappropriate but also putting parts of the Twitch community at risk.

sources: Leafy has been permanently banned by Twitch — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 11, 2020

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk,” a Twitch spokesperson told Slasher.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the content Leafy streamed and the language he used when live, including using racial slurs in response to a clip from streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker.

https://livestreamfails.com/post/95269

He even went as far as making death threats against multiple people for flagging and reporting his YouTube channel and Twitter account, saying he would “was just going to snap” on someone who sent him confirmation they did it.

https://livestreamfails.com/post/95024

According to Leafy, he received no prior warning before his channel was banned, though the email from Twitch list the reasoning as “engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people.”

thought there would be a warning first or something i mean it was obvious i was pushing it but still was being somewhat mindful of tos — Leafy (@Leafy) September 11, 2020

His YouTube channel was terminated on Aug. 21 due to “repeated violations of harassment policies,” though there were no strikes against his channel listed.