Noxcrew expands Minecraft Championships (MCC) for new creators with MCC Rising

Applications for the event are open now.

Noxcrew is broadening the horizons for its Minecraft Championships (MCC) series moving forward by launching MCC Rising, a new event that will be open to up-and-coming Minecraft streamers.

MCC Rising will feature a full roster of 10 teams, 40 players total. The winning team will take home an official MCC winner’s coin, too.

Starting ahead of the first competition on Oct. 2, anyone who meets Noxcrew’s list of requirements can apply to participate.

For interested streamers, there are no strict subscription or viewer-based requirements. Instead, Noxcrew wants to mix the player pool with creators of various sizes, ranging from smaller, unknown players to streamers who already have established followings.

Here are the early requirements for any creators looking to potentially enter the Decision Dome:

All applicants need to have a pre-made team of four players Single applications will not be accepted Teams will need to upload and submit a video introducing themselves

All members of a team need to be available for at least four hours on Oct. 2 from 1pm CT to participate in the event

Additionally, all players must own a copy of Minecraft: Java edition and have access to Discord and a working microphone

Players must also have a computer capable of smoothly running the event Nocrew notes that if your computer can run mini-games on other Minecraft servers, it will likely meet the requirements.



You can find the full submission form, along with video entry guidelines and other information, on the official Noxcrew website. Applications will remain open until Sept. 15 at 2pm CT.