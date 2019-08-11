Ninja tweets out a phone number so fans can text him

Popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is giving fans a way to contact him outside of his stream chat and social media.

Ninja tweeted a video today revealing a phone number (312-584-4684) that anyone can use to text him. “Yes this is my number,” Ninja said. “Yes I will receive each and every text. I’ll try to reply to as many as possible.”

It doesn’t seem like this is Ninja’s personal cellphone number, however. If you text the number that Ninja tweeted, you’ll get a return message that says “Sup Noob it’s Tyler. YEAH ITS ACTUALLY ME. Got your text. Make sure you click the link and save me in your phone so we can talk. Get good, khed.”

The text includes a link to a page on Community.com, asking you to fill out contact information (including name, gender, and birthday) to “receive personal messages and automated text alerts (which may be marketing in nature) from Ninja via Community.”

Based on its description, Community.com is “a new way for community leaders to talk to community members—via text.‍“

Ninja said that he plans to use this phone number to send fans messages, pictures, and behind-the-scenes videos.

“I’m replying personally with videos and texts to as many people as possible and also authentically will be sharing content exclusively with my audience,” Ninja said.