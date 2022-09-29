Ninja, Dr Disrespect screech for joy while reuniting on stream for the first time in 2 years

Massively popular livestreaming figures Ninja and DrDisrespect reunited on stream for the first time in a long time.

In June 2020, DrDisrespect was suddenly hit with an indefinite suspension from Twitch. Doc’s ban had rippling effects across Twitch, as due to the company’s terms of service, close friends and frequent collaborators of DrDisrespect could no longer feature the banned streamer on their broadcast.

Streamers such as TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and CouRageJD were only able to play with DrDisrespect once again after leaving Twitch and signing exclusive streaming contracts with YouTube, but Ninja’s Twitch contract barred him from playing with Doc.

Shortly after Ninja’s contract with Twitch expired, the streamer announced his radical new plan to stream across almost every available platform. Being unpartnered from Twitch meant that as long as he did not concurrent stream on Twitch, he could once again play with DrDisrespect without being banned.

Reunited after two years with @DrDisrespect and it feels so good. pic.twitter.com/YRU11BTFrX — Ninja (@Ninja) September 29, 2022

On Sept. 28, the trio of TimTheTatman, Ninja, and DrDisrespect finally reunited in a game of Fortnite. And when they got back together, Ninja and Doc made it clear how badly they missed gaming together in front of their audiences by screaming at the top of their lungs. Ninja mimicked the Doc’s classic ‘yayaya’ and were off to the proverbial races.

The collection of streamers picked up right where they left off, claiming a victory royale in their first game back with each other. Though it was a relatively brief stream, many fans were simply content with seeing the extremely popular streaming figures interact once again.