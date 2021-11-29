NICKMERCS on streaming Apex Legends over Warzone: ‘It’s about me having fun and grinding’

NICKMERCS began his Nov. 26 stream by addressing why he has stuck with Apex Legends despite the fan outcry to stream Call of Duty: Warzone. Both battle royale games consistently contend for the top of Twitch, though the FaZe Clan co-owner has shown a clear preference for Apex recently since he’s streamed it for 20 consecutive streams.

“Been streaming for 10 years, man, and I’ve never streamed a game because a viewer in my chat said ‘stream that game,'” NICKMERCS said. “Understanding the view count ain’t 40, 50,000, that’s OK bro. That’s OK with me. I’m fine. We’re chill. For me, it’s not about that. It’s about me having fun and grinding and getting after that.”

Historically, Warzone streams have brought in more viewers than Apex for the 31-year-old. Warzone on NICKMERCS’ stream averages 44,000 viewers and has brought in the most concurrent viewers at 371,232, according to TwitchTracker. Comparatively, Apex averages 32,000 viewers and has peaked at 79,589 concurrent viewers.

“If that pushes people away, then that pushes people away,” NICKMERCS said. “I’m so OK with that and I was a long time ago. I’ve had a lot of times in my career where I didn’t play the game that was the most popular or the game that got me the most viewers.”

“I’ve also made big changes where I’ve left a game that I was doing great on,” NICKMERCS said, likely alluding to his Fortnite days where he first saw his rise in popularity. But he hasn’t returned to that game in months.

“It’s part of life,” NICKMERCS concluded. “Change is a part of life.”