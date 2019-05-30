NICKMERCS joins FaZe Clan

Fortnite streamer and content creator Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff is joining FaZe Clan, he announced today on his stream.

FaZe owner Richard “Banks” Bengtson has shared the announcement on his Twitter account, welcoming NICKMERCS to the team. He said in a video that a short documentary will go live on FaZe’s YouTube channel tomorrow showing how Nick joined the team.

“Friends, family, loyalty,” Banks wrote. “I will live by those 3 words til the day I die. Over clout, over money over everything.”

Nickmercs on Twitter FaZeUp ✘ #MFAM https://t.co/x7m9xYoxyB

NICKMERCS left his former team 100 Thieves last week, where he was also a content creator. Before leaving, he said his experience with the organization was “supposed to be a lot different” than it was, and he left the organization’s house to go back home. He recently confirmed a rumor that said 100 Thieves’ owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag promised him five percent ownership of the organization, which he never received.

FaZe Clan has been in a tough spot recently, however, due to an ongoing lawsuit involving star Fortnite player Turner “Tfue” Tenney. He’s suing the organization for limiting his sponsorship contracts to those offered by FaZe and for taking from 50 to 80 percent of his sponsorship revenue. Tfue no longer uses FaZe’s logo on his social network pages.

NICKMERCS said his stream blew to a “whole new level” in the last two years, and that FaZe helped him find a new alternative after his issues with 100 Thieves. “These guys came to me when I was pissed and frustrated with the way all this bullshit works behind the scenes and said ‘No, let us help you,'” NICKMERCS said.

NICKMERCS is part of FaZe Clan starting today. He’s been trying to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup, and it’s unclear if the team will assign him a new duo from the organization’s roster for the next week of competition.