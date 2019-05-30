NickMercs claims Nadeshot promised him 5% ownership of 100 Thieves but never followed through

Former 100 Thieves content creator Nick “NickMercs” Kolcheff claimed today that 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag offered him five percent equity in the organization, but Nadeshot didn’t hold up his end of the deal.

KEEM 🍿 on Twitter Rumor is @Nadeshot offered @NICKMERCS 5% of @100Thieves then never paid up! YIKES!

#DramaAlert host Daniel “Keemstar” Keem posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon that said, “Rumor is @Nadeshot offered @NICKMERCS 5% of @100Thieves then never paid up! YIKES!”

Nickmercs on Twitter @KEEMSTAR @Nadeshot @100Thieves Ain’t no rumor homie. Is what it is.

Nick replied, saying that it wasn’t a rumor, which could be what Nick alluded to several days ago when he claimed Nadeshot “made some promises” that he never followed through. Since leaving 100 Thieves last week, Nick has said he doesn’t like Nadeshot and they will never get along again.

With such a big claim, it is likely Nadeshot or other 100 Thieves employees will respond or issue a statement in some manner. Nick said he spent years working with 100 Thieves where he didn’t earn anything, which could be another source of his frustration with Nadeshot and his organization.