Mixer responds to former employee who accused management of racism

Former Mixer employee Milan Lee alleged yesterday that the company’s management made various racist comments, including referring to partners as “slaves.” And Mixer responded.

The company addressed Lee’s claims last night, asserting its goal is to build a “positive, welcoming, and inclusive team and community.” The fact that Lee wasn’t provided those basic tenets was “unacceptable,” Mixer added.

Our goal is to build a positive, welcoming, and inclusive team and community. To those sharing your stories; it's unacceptable that we did not provide that for you. We'll be vigilant in addressing this more diligently in the future. Thank you, Milan and to the entire community. — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020



Lee claims he was pulled aside and told he was hired because he’s “street smart.” The former employee also alleges that a manager referred to themselves as a “slavemaster” during a meeting, claiming to “own” the Mixer partners and their content.

While Lee resigned, he still spoke with the legal team to investigate the manager. But she was ultimately found “not guilty.”

Many Mixer streamers have come to the support of Lee, refusing to stream on Microsoft’s platform until the issue is rectified.

I stand with my community ✊

No more @WatchMixer streams until this is taken care of!



This is our home and it has become a not so inclusive place. Mixer is better then what has come out today. I demand action to be taken. — Tonzy (@TonzyMixer) June 22, 2020

Effective immediately, my Mixer streams are cancelled until further notice. A real change within the company is needed.



I won't stream on a platform who's leaders or community team makes offensive remarks like this. This is NOT okay. I'm done.



Read This. ⬇️ https://t.co/5Q8GBxCRKG — Enola Leone | 🌈 #PrideAlways (@thatenolaleone) June 22, 2020

I give Mixer one week. ONE WEEK! To get the piece of shits partnerships taken away (Cudi, Supa, Hollywood, etc.) and the asshole who thinks its okay to make a disgusting racist comment inside Mixer. If this is not addressed and dealt with, streams will be on twitch. Thank you. — TheDramaQueen (@DQueen226) June 22, 2020

I just ended my stream early and will no longer be streaming on Mixer until this is fixed.



I haven't decided where as this is my main source of income but we might be trying Twitch, Youtube or Facebook in the meantime.



I stand with anyone who makes this decision. <3 https://t.co/AY3OrD5kAV — VideoGameDiva (@VideoGameDiva_) June 22, 2020

Mixer denounced “racism and injustice” following George Floyd’s unwarranted death at the hands of a police officer last month. While the company claims it will address racism more diligently in the future, many are asking for “action now.”