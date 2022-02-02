Misfits signs Minecraft duo, Tubbo and Ranboo

Misfits Gaming has signed Minecraft streamers and content creators Tubbo and Ranboo, the organization announced today.

They’re avid members of the Dream SMP Minecraft server and boast two of the largest Minecraft channels on Twitch and YouTube. Both are relatively young in the streaming space but have amassed massive audiences prior to their signing.

So…@TubboLive and @Ranboosaysstuff joined #MisfitsCraft. What does this mean???



More collaborations, more events, more content, more great things for the community 🙂 so much dumb cool stuff 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ghu75OmZqu — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) February 2, 2022

First joining the streaming platform in 2018, Tubbo has gained almost five million followers on Twitch while averaging 36,000 viewers per stream, according to TwitchTracker. Ranboo began creating content several years later in 2020 but already has 4.2 million followers on Twitch.

Though the two have found notable success within the Dream SMP server and the wider Minecraft community, both streamers have since branched out. During a recent U.S. visit, Tubbo made appearances on stream with fellow Twitch creators such as Hasanabi, Pokimane, Austinshow, and more.

These two are only the latest streamers to be signed by Misfits but the most notable in terms of channel and audience size. Known most widely for its esports teams within League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more, the organization has significantly expanded its streaming division over the past year.

Misfits has actively signed streamers of various platforms and sizes, now adding up to 25 total streamers under contract. In both announcements, Ranboo and Tubbo said they plan to create content with Misfits but their individual broadcasts and content will remain the same as usual.