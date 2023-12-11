Ludwig might have missed out on a follow-up Mogul Chessboxing in 2023 but his team pivoted to hosting the Creator Dodgeball World Championship. With top creators representing each of the major content platforms, only one can prove they have the balls to dominate the court—and the metrics.
Running on Dec. 10, this event is Ludwig’s first event since signing a new contract with YouTube that allows him to broadcast his special productions on multiple platforms, technically marking his return to Twitch. So if you want to watch Twitch CEO Dan Clancey get nailed by one of Myth’s fastballs, you can do it on YouTube and Twitch.
As for the event itself, it is standard dodgeball rules with a few added twists when it comes to tiebreakers and overtime. For anyone interested, here is a live list of scores and standings for Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023.
Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Live results, scores, and standings
|Place
|Team
|First
|Kick
|Second
|YouTube
|T-Third
|Twitch, Mogul: Chessboxing
|T-Fifth
|Podcasters, Facebook
Finals Bracket
- Grand Final
- YouTube 2-5 Kick
- MVP: Caroline Kwan
- Semifinals
- YouTube 4-3 Mogul: Chessboxing
- Kick 7-0 Twitch
- Groups
- Twitch and YouTube over Facebook in Group A
- Kick and Chessboxing over Podcasts in Group B
Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Full team list
YouTube
- Ludwig
- Sykkuno
- Valkyrae
- Fuslie
- Lilypichu
- Michael Reeves (Substitute)
Twitch
- Dan Clancy
- Hasan
- Mizkif
- Sqeex
- Extra Emily
Kick
- Yassuo
- Sapnap
- Nadia
- Will Neff (Substitute)
- Caroline Kwan (Substitute)
Mogul: Chessboxing
- Myth
- Samwitch
- Stanz
- Slime
- Pointcrow
Podcasters
- Tednivison
- Aiden
- Envy
- QTCinderella
- Austinshow
- Kimberli Wong
- Joshua Chang
- Nick Allen
- Isabelle Sitterle
- Scott McDonald