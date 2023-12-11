Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Live results, scores, and standings

May the best creator platform win.

Creator Dodgeball World Championship logo displayed on a basketball court.
Photo via Mogul Moves on Twitter

Ludwig might have missed out on a follow-up Mogul Chessboxing in 2023 but his team pivoted to hosting the Creator Dodgeball World Championship. With top creators representing each of the major content platforms, only one can prove they have the balls to dominate the court—and the metrics. 

Running on Dec. 10, this event is Ludwig’s first event since signing a new contract with YouTube that allows him to broadcast his special productions on multiple platforms, technically marking his return to Twitch. So if you want to watch Twitch CEO Dan Clancey get nailed by one of Myth’s fastballs, you can do it on YouTube and Twitch.

As for the event itself, it is standard dodgeball rules with a few added twists when it comes to tiebreakers and overtime. For anyone interested, here is a live list of scores and standings for Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023. 

Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Live results, scores, and standings

PlaceTeam
FirstKick
SecondYouTube
T-ThirdTwitch, Mogul: Chessboxing
T-FifthPodcasters, Facebook
The final bracket showing Team YouTube vs Team Kick in the Creator Dodgeball World Championship.
Twitch didn’t event make the cut. Screenshot via Ludwig

Finals Bracket

  • Grand Final
    • YouTube 2-5 Kick
    • MVP: Caroline Kwan
  • Semifinals
    • YouTube 4-3 Mogul: Chessboxing
    • Kick 7-0 Twitch
  • Groups
    • Twitch and YouTube over Facebook in Group A
    • Kick and Chessboxing over Podcasts in Group B

Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Full team list

YouTube

  • Ludwig
  • Sykkuno
  • Valkyrae
  • Fuslie
  • Lilypichu
  • Michael Reeves (Substitute)

Twitch

  • Dan Clancy
  • Hasan
  • Mizkif
  • Sqeex
  • Extra Emily

Kick

  • Yassuo
  • Sapnap
  • Nadia
  • Will Neff (Substitute)
  • Caroline Kwan (Substitute)

Mogul: Chessboxing

  • Myth
  • Samwitch
  • Stanz
  • Slime
  • Pointcrow

Podcasters

  • Tednivison
  • Aiden
  • Envy
  • QTCinderella
  • Austinshow

Facebook

  • Kimberli Wong
  • Joshua Chang
  • Nick Allen
  • Isabelle Sitterle
  • Scott McDonald

Related

Arteezy leaves Dota 2 fans mixed after Kick deal leads to gambling streams
Twitch abandons Korea due to ‘prohibitively expensive’ operating costs despite being owned by one of the richest companies in the world

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.