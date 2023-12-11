Ludwig might have missed out on a follow-up Mogul Chessboxing in 2023 but his team pivoted to hosting the Creator Dodgeball World Championship. With top creators representing each of the major content platforms, only one can prove they have the balls to dominate the court—and the metrics.

Running on Dec. 10, this event is Ludwig’s first event since signing a new contract with YouTube that allows him to broadcast his special productions on multiple platforms, technically marking his return to Twitch. So if you want to watch Twitch CEO Dan Clancey get nailed by one of Myth’s fastballs, you can do it on YouTube and Twitch.

As for the event itself, it is standard dodgeball rules with a few added twists when it comes to tiebreakers and overtime. For anyone interested, here is a live list of scores and standings for Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023.

Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Live results, scores, and standings

Place Team First Kick Second YouTube T-Third Twitch, Mogul: Chessboxing T-Fifth Podcasters, Facebook

Twitch didn’t event make the cut. Screenshot via Ludwig

Finals Bracket

Grand Final YouTube 2-5 Kick MVP: Caroline Kwan

Semifinals YouTube 4-3 Mogul: Chessboxing Kick 7-0 Twitch

Groups Twitch and YouTube over Facebook in Group A Kick and Chessboxing over Podcasts in Group B



Ludwig’s Creator Dodgeball World Championship 2023: Full team list

YouTube

Ludwig

Sykkuno

Valkyrae

Fuslie

Lilypichu

Michael Reeves (Substitute)

Twitch

Dan Clancy

Hasan

Mizkif

Sqeex

Extra Emily

Kick

Yassuo

Sapnap

Nadia

Will Neff (Substitute)

Caroline Kwan (Substitute)

Mogul: Chessboxing

Myth

Samwitch

Stanz

Slime

Pointcrow

Podcasters

Tednivison

Aiden

Envy

QTCinderella

Austinshow

Facebook