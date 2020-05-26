LosPollosTV banned from Twitch

LosPollosTV has been banned from Twitch for an unspecified amount of time. The official reason for his ban is unknown, however.

It’s unclear why the popular streamer was banned, but fans have speculated it has to do with a movie night he recently hosted. LosPollos and his chat were watching Super Size Me, a PG movie, when an explicit scene showing a prostate exam came on screen for a split second. Fans believe this may have caused his ban, but LosPollos has yet to confirm the official reason.

LosPollosTV’s ban has drawn some criticism from fans who believe his punishment is unfair compared to recent incidents. Pokimane accidentally showed explicit content during a recent stream and only received a warning from Twitch. LosPollosTV is in a similar situation yet has already received a ban. He isn’t the first person to receive an inconsistent punishment from Twitch, either. The reason for the ban is still unconfirmed, however, so this is all speculation until LosPollos addresses the situation.

LosPollos has been banned twice in the past with the longest ban lasting two days. His most recent ban was in February and only lasted eight hours.

LosPollosTV recently made headlines for completing a 162-hour broadcast and breaking the record for the longest livestream. He’s a streamer for Luminosity Gaming and is known for his NBA 2K, Fortnite, Uno, and Call of Duty streams. He’s accumulated over 10,000 subscribers on Twitch and over 230,000 subscribers on YouTube.

It’s unknown how long LosPollosTV is banned from Twitch for, but the popular streamer will likely update his fans soon.