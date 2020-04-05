LosPollosTV breaks longest livestream record with 162-hour broadcast

Twitch streamer Louis “LosPollosTV” Sammartinos is the new record holder for the longest uninterrupted livestream on any platform. The Twitch personality recently logged over 162 hours in a single broadcast and is currently still going strong to cement his place in streaming history.

LosPollosTV decided to make the most of the tough situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people from around the globe are stuck inside and unable to leave their house and are looking for new forms of entertainment.

The Twitch streamer decided to host a “sub-a-thon” stream where he would extend his broadcast an extra two minutes for every subscription he received. He started his broadcast on March 29 but realized he would likely be streaming for a lot longer than expected once the number of subscriptions started to increase.

The previous record for the longest uninterrupted livestream was held by Hulu whose social team and various guests managed to stream for 161 hours, 11 minutes, and 32 seconds in May of last year. LosPollosTV did not start off with the goal of breaking this record, but once he hit the 100-hour mark, he realized he was almost there.

LosPollos expressed the possibility of breaking the record to his audience who started to subscribe at a higher rate to show their support.

On April 5, LosPollosTV surpassed the previous record and celebrated with his dad and brother over a bottle of champagne. His family recently traveled across the country to be with the streamer during the pandemic, and his father and brother filled in for him when he needed a break or a nap. The streamer is not done yet, however, as he made a promise to his followers that once he hit 10,000 subscribers, he would continue the stream for another 40 hours.

The impressive marathon stream has brought a lot of attention to LosPollosTV, who already had an established presence with over 400,000 followers on Twitch. He joined Luminosity Gaming in July of 2018 and is known for playing NBA 2K, Fortnite, Uno, and Call of Duty.